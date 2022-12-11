Traxx Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Traxx has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $165,149.06 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

