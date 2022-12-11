Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.46.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.14 and a beta of 1.25.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
