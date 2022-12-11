TT International Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. onsemi accounts for about 0.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

