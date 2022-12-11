TT International Asset Management LTD Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PL. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $36,769,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $11,894,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $10.33.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.