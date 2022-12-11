TT International Asset Management LTD Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,783 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 595,003 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

NYSE:SE opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $256.80.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

