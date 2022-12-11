TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.18 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.61 EPS.

TTEC Trading Down 1.4 %

TTEC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. TTEC has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.