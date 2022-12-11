UBS Group Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 28.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading

