Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

