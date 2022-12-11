Uniswap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.17 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00035296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.62 billion and approximately $39.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00451342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.10543842 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $39,353,087.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

