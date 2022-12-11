United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.27. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

