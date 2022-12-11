United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

