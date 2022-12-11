United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
