Unizen Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $335,768.84 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unizen has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

