USDD Price Tops $0.97 (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. USDD has a market cap of $706.68 million and $33.28 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00510535 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.97 or 0.30249456 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

