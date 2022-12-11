Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.8% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

