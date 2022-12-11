Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 420,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $196.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average of $196.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

