Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.