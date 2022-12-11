Velas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.39 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $60.39 million and $564,491.23 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024504 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005023 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,386,958,645 coins and its circulating supply is 2,386,958,643 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.