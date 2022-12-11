Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $60.94 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Velas has a total market cap of $60.94 million and $617,623.74 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025510 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,386,958,664 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

