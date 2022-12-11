Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.61 million and $46.09 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $932.24 or 0.05447488 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00510601 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.32 or 0.30253337 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02175242 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,530,767.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.