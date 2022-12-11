Verasity Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.19 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

