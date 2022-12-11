VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $197.67 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.16. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.