Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $21,656.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,125.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00452277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00876765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00111151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00626064 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00260032 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,646,685 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

