Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on VVI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of VVI opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.06 million, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.68. Viad has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
