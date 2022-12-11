Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VVI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Price Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.06 million, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.68. Viad has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.