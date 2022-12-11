Victrex’s (VCT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Victrex Price Performance
LON VCT opened at GBX 1,626 ($19.83) on Wednesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2,032.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,704.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,745.03.
Victrex Increases Dividend
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.