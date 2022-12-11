Victrex’s (VCT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCTGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex Price Performance

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,626 ($19.83) on Wednesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2,032.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,704.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,745.03.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.56) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.45%.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.