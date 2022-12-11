Victrex’s (VCT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Price Performance

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,626 ($19.83) on Wednesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2,032.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,704.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,745.03.

Victrex Increases Dividend

About Victrex

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.56) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.45%.

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.