VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $61.41 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.41 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00510238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.84 or 0.30231840 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0267018 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

