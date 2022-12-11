Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of V opened at $208.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

