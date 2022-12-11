VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11,297.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VMware by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,880 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in VMware by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,702 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in VMware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

NYSE:VMW opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

