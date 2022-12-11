Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($242.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.75.

Volkswagen Stock Down 0.3 %

VWAGY opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

