VRES (VRS) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $47.16 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00020979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00241163 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000107 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00005752 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $217.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

