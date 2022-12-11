Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00018860 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $88.08 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00011941 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240642 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17114434 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,865,262.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.