Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.70 million and $752,488.63 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,411,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,436,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

