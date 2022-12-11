WAX Price Down 1% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $134.80 million and $9.19 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,928,050 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

