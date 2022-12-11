Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Decreased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

WBS stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

