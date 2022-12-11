WeBuy Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $521.07 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. WeBuy has a total market cap of $521.07 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $11.91 or 0.00069408 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $943.96 or 0.05502190 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00507218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.86 or 0.30317927 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.