Wedbush Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $45.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.