Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,046. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

