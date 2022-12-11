Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reiterated their hold rating on shares of Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Western Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Energy Services will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.