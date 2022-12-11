WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0524

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.97 million and approximately $706,439.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00453860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00035338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018575 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000442 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

