Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wise from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 815 ($9.94) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. AlphaValue raised Wise to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wise in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wise from GBX 470 ($5.73) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of Wise stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62. Wise has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

