Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $823.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.