WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $438.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $438.87 million and approximately $4.33 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $292.12 or 0.01702367 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00015459 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00028619 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00035292 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.01767320 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04389113 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $4.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

