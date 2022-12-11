WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $438.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $438.87 million and $4.33 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.42 or 0.01679864 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00015748 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00028176 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035805 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.10 or 0.01759850 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001391 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
