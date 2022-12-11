Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $61.06 million and $53,472.28 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,290,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,100,834 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,207,585 with 1,714,018,151 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03529252 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45,404.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

