Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $5.48 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $495,416.74 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05492684 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $613,735.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

