Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Stock Performance
XNET stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Xunlei has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
