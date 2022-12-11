Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

XNET stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Xunlei has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

