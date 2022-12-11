Zcash (ZEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.63 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $45.79 or 0.00266645 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $727.75 million and approximately $32.63 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00085518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,893,850 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

