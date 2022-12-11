ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $357,942.52

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $357,942.52 and $19.29 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00264674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00086340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

