ZEDXION (USDZ) Trading Up 0% This Week

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $3.63 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

