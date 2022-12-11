ZEON (ZEON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $197,638.66

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $120.68 million and $197,638.66 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $928.53 or 0.05418824 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00509191 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.92 or 0.30169794 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

