119,110 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,055. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

